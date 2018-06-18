Man will admit to impersonating general for helicopter ride

A man accused of landing a chartered helicopter at a North Carolina technology company plans to plead guilty to impersonating an Army general.



Authorities say Christian Desgroux had a charter helicopter pilot land on a soccer field last November at the corporate campus of SAS Institute in Cary.



According to federal agents, Desgroux told a security officer he was picking up a female employee to take her to Fort Bragg for a classified briefing.



He was charged with a federal count of pretending to be a military officer. His defense attorney, Andrew McCoppin, wrote in a court filing last week that his client plans to plead guilty and he won't object to a conclusion that he was sane at the time of the incident. McCoppin didn't respond to a message Monday.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.