Man will admit to impersonating general for helicopter ride

Christian Gerald Desgroux (Source: WNCN) Christian Gerald Desgroux (Source: WNCN)
RALEIGH, NC (AP) -

A man accused of landing a chartered helicopter at a North Carolina technology company plans to plead guilty to impersonating an Army general.
    
Authorities say Christian Desgroux had a charter helicopter pilot land on a soccer field last November at the corporate campus of SAS Institute in Cary.
    
According to federal agents, Desgroux told a security officer he was picking up a female employee to take her to Fort Bragg for a classified briefing.
    
He was charged with a federal count of pretending to be a military officer. His defense attorney, Andrew McCoppin, wrote in a court filing last week that his client plans to plead guilty and he won't object to a conclusion that he was sane at the time of the incident. McCoppin didn't respond to a message Monday.
    
