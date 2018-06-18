Rocky Point fourth grader stuffing book bags to give to the homeless

Fourth grader Vyvienne Lydon is collecting book bags to stuff with essentials to give to the homeless this summer. (Source: WECT)

Last Christmas we brought you a story about a Rocky Point third grader who took it upon herself to collect donations to stuff stockings to give to the homeless.

Well, she can’t go too long without giving because the selfless young girl is back at it again this summer.

This time, it’s book bags.

Vyvienne Lydon is collecting gently used book bags to stuff with blankets, bug spray, sun screen, snacks, deodorant and any other essentials.

She calls it Vyvienne’s Book Bags of Sweetness.

She plans to give the book bags to the homeless so they can be equipped to take on the scorching summer months here in the Port City.

Vyvienne says helping people is just something she has always liked to do.

“Cause it’s nice and it’s helpful and because when I first moved down here, I saw a bunch of people that were living alone,” Lydon said. “So like I asked my mom if we could do the stockings for the Christmas time and so she said ‘Yeah.’”

Vyvienne set up a box at her school the last week and has already received about 10 book bags.

She plans to set up a box at the Wilmington Ice House on Wednesday for people to drop off book bags there.

She also wants to set up boxes at the library in Burgaw and at a Food Lion.

Vyvienne says she hopes to organize these donation drives herself when she gets older.

If you would like to donate to Vyvienne’s Book bags of Sweetness, you can check out her Facebook page here or her GoFundMe to donate money for supplies.

Vyvienne plans to pass out her stuffed backpacks twice this summer. Once in July and another time in August.

