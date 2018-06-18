Bolivia man missing since May 19 has been found safe

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office say a 20-year-old Bolivia man who has been missing for nearly a month has been found safe.

According to officials, Hahsheem Tafari Aswad was last seen leaving his Autumn Lane home in Bolivia on a green bicycle on May 19.

On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office tweeted that Aswad had been located and was safe.

