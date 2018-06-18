Wilmington Police Department hosts Cop Camp for youngsters

The Wilmington Police Department is hosting Cop Camp for rising fourth and fifth graders. (Source: WPD)

The next session is scheduled for July 8-13.

WECT caught up with Jennifer Dandron, a spokeswoman for the department, on the first day of camp.

“It's important. We want kids to see law enforcement in a positive manner and this gives them the opportunity to interact with them and see that they're human," Dandron said. “Even though they are an officer and have a uniform, it really breaks down any barriers they may have.”

The camp runs for five days and 40 kids are enrolled for the July session.

For the rest of the week, children will spend time with officers doing recreational activities, taking field trips, and participating in a community service project.

The children are making toys for dogs involved in the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, the first companion dog prison program in southeastern North Carolina. It pairs an animal with a trainer, who’s also a prison inmate.

The camp is free and slots fill up quickly.

For more information about camp or a daily police department field trip, visit https://buff.ly/2JXM99p

