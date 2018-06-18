Woman struck, killed on I-40 in Pender County

Marco Lopez was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and making an unsafe lane change. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Sampson County man is facing charges after he allegedly caused a chain reaction crash on I-40 in Pender County that led to the death of a woman standing on the side of the road.

According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 411 in the Rocky Point area.

Marco Lopez, 23, of Garland, was traveling east in a 2010 Ford pickup truck when he attempted to make a lane change, striking a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The Camry then lost control and ran off the road to the right hitting Lashawnya Greene, 43, of Rocky Point, who was standing next to her disabled vehicle that was on the shoulder of the road.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe lane change. He was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.