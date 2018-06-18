New Hanover Co. commissioners quickly approve purchase of Echo Farms property

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of entering an agreement to purchase more than 14 acres of land in Echo Farms during its meeting Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

Last week, City of Wilmington and county officials announced a partnership to purchase the property.

The commissioners agreed to enter a purchasing agreement for the property and to enter a inter-local agreement with the City of Wilmington for the purchase, improvement and operation of the property.

#NHCgov Commissioners approved a buy-sell agreement for 14.09 acres of property at Echo Farms & an interlocal agreement with @CityofWilm to create a public park with swimming pool, tennis courts, walking trail, playground & green space. pic.twitter.com/TIaZuocDfd — New Hanover County (@NewHanoverCo) June 18, 2018

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Wilmington City Council will vote on ordinances to authorize an inter-local agreement between the city and the county to purchase the property and to amend the budget to appropriate $1,686,000 from the General Fund for its portion of the purchase and improvements.

According to a release from the city:

New Hanover County will assume responsibility for all operations and maintenance of the park.

New Hanover County will pay 60 percent of the cost for the development and construction of the first three phases of the park, with the city paying 40 percent. The county will fully fund the final two phases.

By June 2020, the first three phases are expected to be complete (repairs to tennis courts and pool; construction of a new tennis and pool building with restrooms and changing areas; a walking trail)

The final two phases will start no later than June 2023 and will include five new tennis courts and a playground.

