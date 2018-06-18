Man accused of shooting at vehicle near Monkey Junction

William Hovatter has been charged with discharging a firearm into a occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, injury to personal property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A man is accused of firing a gun at two people who were delivering newspapers in the Monkey Junction area Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office, the victims were making deliveries in the 400 block of Normandy Drive when they saw a man standing in the road with a firearm.

The victims drove around the man but the suspect then allegedly fired a shot, striking the vehicle's bumper. No one was injured in the shooting.

Hovatter allegedly was impaired at the time of the incident, according to Brewer.

