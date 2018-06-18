Wilmington woman killed in Pender Co. wreck

A Wilmington woman died in a wreck Friday evening in Pender County.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Barbara Farrar Lanier, 52, was killed in the wreck that took place on Ashton Road near US 117.

Lanier's 2004 Chevy pickup truck reportedly ran off the right side of the road. When Lanier over-corrected, she drove off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.

Lanier died at the scene.

The State Highway Patrol said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.