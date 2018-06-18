Jet ski ends up on top of boat after wreck

According to TowBoat U.S., the jet ski ran into the back of the boat just before 7 p.m. just south of Masons Inlet in the Intercoastal Waterway. (Source: TowBoat U.S.)

A jet ski ended up on top of a boat after a collision Sunday evening.

According to TowBoat U.S., the jet ski ran into the back of the boat just before 7 p.m. just south of Masons Inlet in the Intracoastal Waterway.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

Officials with TowBoat U.S. said that the number of boat-related incidents have been higher than normal so far this summer.

