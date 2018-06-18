Protect your child from the unthinkable this summer

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina wants to make sure your child is safe around the water this Summer. (Source: WECT)

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina wants to make sure your child is safe around the water this Summer.

According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of unintentional death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.

The YMCA offers several different programs on water safety at the multiple area pools they operate.

Experts at the CDC said the easiest way to prevent drownings is by wearing life jackets or learning how to swim.

Carolina in the Morning's Zach Driver will be live with instructors from the YMCA starting at 6:00 a.m..

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.