Police release names of men involved in downtown stabbing

One man has life threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening. (Source: David Topping)

Two men were hospitalized after a fight led to a stabbing in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, William Glenn Thornton Sr., 49, is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing Darcy Allen Ferguson, 35.

Police arrived at a parking lot located at 122 Market St. at approximately 5 p.m. and reportedly found Thornton assaulting Ferguson.

Both men were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment where they remain hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Ferguson sustained life-threatening injuries during the assault. He's currently in stable condition.

Thornton was seriously injured during the incident. His current condition is not known. Thornton will be formally charged once he is discharged from the hospital.

Officials believe both men are homeless.

