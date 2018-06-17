Police investigate stabbing in downtown Wilmington Sunday

One man has life threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening. (Source: David Topping)

According to Linda Thompson, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot behind a building in the 100 block of Market St.

Thompson said a fight broke out between two homeless men.

One of the men stabbed the other. Thompson said the man who was stabbed has life threatening injuries.

Police took one man into custody.

