First Alert Forecast: the heat is on!

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast headlines intense heat for most of the upcoming week. Some days will have higher odds for storms. (Source: WECT)

Your Carolina cloud and "future radar" model sensibly depicts and isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms Monday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Pop-up cooling storms aside, expect temperatures between 85 and 95 and heat index values betwen 95 and 105 for most of your Monday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Summer doesn't officially arrive until Thursday but that's just a formality: a hot high pressure system will deliver sizzling temperatures and stressful heat index values for much of this week. Your forecast details for...

MONDAY: A cooling storm could pop but hot sun ought to be the rule. Temperatures will mostly be between 85 and 95 but heat index values could spike to between 95 and 105 and light, variable breezes will offer limited relief.

THE LONGER-RANGE: Pop-up storms and short late-June nights will offer small windows for temperatures to dip to the 70s but, mostly, expect readings in the 80s and 90s with searing heat index values above 100 for most of this week.

THE TROPICS: Shower and thunderstorm activity in the central Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development over the next few days. Otherwise no other tropical activity is expected over the next several days in the Atlantic.

VISIT THE COMPREHENSIVE DIGITAL HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS CENTER

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKY CAMERA NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: Whether it's a rogue summer downpour or a line of severe thunderstorms, your First Alert weather app can keep you one step ahead. The newest update for your First Alert weather app will allow you to customize individual alerts (severe storms, tornadoes, floods, etc.). Plus: get the latest First Alert forecast blogs and videos, interactive radar, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks, and more!

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.