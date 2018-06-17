Fort Fisher offers 'Living History' program

Fort Fisher State Historic Site hosted a “Living History Program” Sunday where kids and parents learned about the Confederate Navy and Marine Corp. (Source: WECT)

Fort Fisher had some visitors from centuries ago visit Sunday.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site hosted a “Living History Program” Sunday where kids and parents learned about the Confederate Navy and Marine Corp.

It featured costumed interpreters, tours and firings of the 12-pound Napoleon cannon on site.

Kids painted toy soldiers and learned about military uniforms and equipment.

Organizers said bringing history to life gives history a whole new meaning.

"This is one thing that you can do instead of looking at a picture. You know when they make Hollywood movies they don't make documentaries because they want to show something, so not everything is actually accurate,” assistant site manager John Moseley said.

“In this case, we can actually bring stuff out we can talk to people about what's going on," he said.

