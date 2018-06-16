Girl meets dinosaur she designed in coloring contest

Marissa France, 12, met the dinosaur on Saturday she designed at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher as part of a dinosaur coloring contest. (SOURCE: WECT)

Marissa France, 12, met the dinosaur on Saturday she designed at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher as part of a dinosaur coloring contest.

A full-size, animatronic stegosaurus, colored with green, yellows, and purple hues was the final result of France’s watercolor design.

“It was really surreal because I’m thinking, wow, I drew that, and now it’s in person, it’s really cool,” said France.

France’s design was selected out of more than 60 entries. She received a prize kit from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher as part of her win.

“My parents are both artists, it runs in the family,” said France. “I love doing art. It’s all I ever do in school. It’s all I can ever think about. I love music, I love art, I love anything that has to do with art pretty much.”

