Southport Fire Department to staff Caswell Beach Fire Station

The city of Southport voted last night for fire protection for the Town of Caswell Beach according to a post on their Facebook page.

The Southport Fire Department will staff the Caswell Beach Fire Station starting July 1, 2018, according to a post on the Southport Fire Department's Facebook page.

They said preparations are already underway for the transition.

They plan to release additional information as plans continue.

