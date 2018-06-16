NC may be first state to pay employees $15 an hour

Come July 1, North Carolina may well be the first state in the nation to pay its employees at least $15 an hour. (Source: WECT)

Come July 1, North Carolina may well be the first state in the nation to pay its employees at least $15 an hour.

The State Employees Association of North Carolina, which represents state workers at the General Assembly, certainly thinks that's the case.

Ardis Watkins, SEANC's legislative affairs director, went searching for other states that do it, focusing in particular on progressive ones such as California, Oregon and Massachusetts. She reached out to other state employee groups and the national office of the Service Employees International Union, which has made a major push in "the fight for $15."

