First Alert Forecast: Father's Day mainly dry, heat looms thereafter

We want to wish a happy Father's Day to all the dads celebrating today! We hope the day is relaxing and enjoyable, no mater how you mark the occasion. If you plan on being outside, note that a ridge of high pressure will bring a trend of low storm chances into next week. The ridge will help develop hotter temperatures and potentially stressful heat index values. Summer officially arrives next Thursday, June 21.

Here is your forecast for...

FATHER'S DAY: Look for mostly to partly sunny skies and seasonably hot highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is a small 20% chance of a pop up afternoon shower or storm.

NEXT WEEK: Expect mostly to partly sunny skies and hot highs in the lower to even middle 90s Tuesday to Thursday with highs closer to 90 Monday and Friday. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 Tuesday to Thursday. Most days feature a low 10-20% rain chance with a spike to 30% Friday. Drink lots of water and protect yourself from the heat, especially mid week.

THE TROPICS: Shower and thunderstorm activity near the Yucatan Peninsula has a low chance of development over the next few days. Otherwise no other tropical activity is expected over the next several days in the Atlantic.

