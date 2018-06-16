Bullets fly into home as man hurt in Cumberland County drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooter is on the run after deputies say a pedestrian was injured during a broad-daylight incident in Cumberland County. (Source: WNCN)

The incident happened on Black & Decker Road off Legion Road on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say a shooter in a car opened fire. The bullets went straight into one man’s leg, and straight into a house with a family of six inside.

“This is a bullet .... and I have kids, and that bullet could’ve hit anybody,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner and father of four didn’t want to be identified for fear another shooting could happen there.

“It could’ve hit me, could’ve hit my wife and hit my kids,” he said.

He says the bullets went flying straight through the bedroom window.

“The baby’s crib is right there, the baby's crib (is) just behind that window,” he said.

He says his other kids were outside playing right before the shots were fired.

“The kids were outside, just a few minutes before the shooting, so they went inside and they saw the guy bleeding in my yard,” he said.

They were safe, but deputies say the man shot and bleeding in a front yard was Steven Taylor.

Taylor was targeted over drugs, deputies say.

Deputies say Taylor will be recover, but they’re still trying to find the drive-by shooter.

“I was so scared,” said the homeowner.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooter drove away in a brown or tan Cadillac.