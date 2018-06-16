Girl meets dinosaur she helped design at the NC Aquarium

One of the dinosaurs at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher (Source: WECT)

Girl meets dinosaur.

12-year-old Marissa met her life-sized dinosaur that she helped designed at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Marissa was the winner of the dinosaur coloring contest. Her color-scheme was selected from over 60 entries to appear on the animatronic dinosaur that stalks the Aquarium’s garden.

Saturday, she got to see her design come to life.

