Wilmington Fire to conduct training burn Saturday, expect traffic delays

The Wilmington Fire Department is conducting a training burn Saturday at 4822 Carolina Beach Road.

A southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Traffic delays are expected.

Residents in the area were alerted earlier in the week of the live burn, but are still advised to expect smoke and to be alert.

More than 45 personnel will be taking part in the live burn, with help from New Hanover County Fire Rescue.

“This type of training helps to make our firefighters better and safer,” said Captain Tim Smith.

Suppression personnel will be practicing fire attack, search & rescue and ventilation operations during the morning.

A house will be burned down at 1 p.m. The owner offered the house for training purposes, and the property will be sold afterward.

