Sharks' doubleheader postponed Friday, rescheduled for Saturday

Sharks' doubleheader postponed Friday, rescheduled for Saturday

(Source: Wilmington Sharks) (Source: Wilmington Sharks)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Sharks’ doubleheader at Morehead City on Friday was postponed due to wet field conditions.

The Sharks and Marlins are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington starting at 6:05 p.m.

Game 2 starts 30 minutes after the end of Game 1.

