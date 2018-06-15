Sharks' doubleheader postponed Friday, rescheduled for Saturday

The Wilmington Sharks’ doubleheader at Morehead City on Friday was postponed due to wet field conditions.
The Sharks and Marlins are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington starting at 6:05 p.m.
Game 2 starts 30 minutes after the end of Game 1.
