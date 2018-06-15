Learn about the art of bonsai. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Bonsai Society holds its annual show this weekend at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

The event is Saturday, June 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bonsai trees will be on display, vendors will sell trees, pots and bonsai tools.

There will also be bonsai demonstrations.

The society meets the first Tuesday of each month. Find out more by emailing info@capefearbonsaisociety.org.

