Get prepared for the next storm at Hurricane Expo

Columbus County was among the hardest hit spots in Southeastern North Carolina from Hurricane Matthew.

Columbus County Disaster Response wants you to be ready before the next storm.

It will host a 2018 Hurricane Expo for Saturday, June 16, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Columbus County Fairgrounds, 886 Prison Camp Road, in Whiteville.

At the event, citizens can talk to emergency responders and safety experts, learn how to prepare for a storm and get resources on Hurricane Matthew recovery. There will also be free preparedness resources.

For details about the event, call 910-840-6743. For more about how to prepare for storms, head to ReadyNC.org.

