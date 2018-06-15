Venomous fish sends jolt of electricity through fisherman's arm in Carolina Beach

Ken Gersternslager holds up the stargazer he caught this week in Carolina Beach. (Source: Matt Gersternslager)

The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting.

Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.

Ken and his son, Matt, have spent much of the week surf fishing. It’s a way to help them melt away 50 weeks of northern Ohio stress.

During this week's visit to Carolina Beach, Ken, whose family hails from Akron, Ohio, reeled in a mystery fish.

“I’ve been fishing down here for 35 years and my son grabbed it to take it off the hook and he got a pretty good jolt of electricity running up his arm," Ken said.

It turns out the Gersternslagers snagged a stargazer, a venomous fish with so much juice, its nickname is “the meanest fish in creation."

“When I got shocked, I was holding the fish in my hands and I felt a jolt of electricity go through my hands all the way up my arm,” Matt Gerternslager said.

Up to 50 volts can hurt and Matt had nerve damage that lasted an hour.

So much for Southern hospitality, but the Gersternslagers say they’ll be back.

“Oh, it’s about the best place we can go with our family, the boardwalk, the shops, with the amusements, the beach and the weather” Ken said. “We just love it.

"With any luck, one day I’ll be back full time, in retirement.”

