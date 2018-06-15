Burgaw hosts 15th annual NC Blueberry Festival this weekend

The 15th annual North Carolina Blueberry Festival kicked off Friday in Burgaw and continues through Saturday night.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event which features music, a car show, street fair, barbecue cook-off, and recipe contest.

There will also be a 5K run and special exhibits.

"The NC Blueberry Festival Association has been organized to advance the general education of and the promotion of blueberries and tourism," the mission statement on the festival website reads. "All necessary means of promotion shall be provided and particular attention and emphasis shall be given to the tourism, economic, civic, commercial, cultural, industrial, and educational interests of the area.”

Musical acts scheduled to perform are The Embers, Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot, The Catalinas and The Entertainers.

Festival organizers ask that people don't bring their pets unless they're trained service dogs.

For more information and a scheduled of events, click here.

