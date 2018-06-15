Former Clemson coach says Vaughn must 'learn from the situation - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Former Clemson coach says Vaughn must 'learn from the situation and go on'

By: Scott Hamilton, Reporter
Tommy Bowden, former Clemson football coach (Source: @Tommy_Bowden | Twitter) Tommy Bowden, former Clemson football coach (Source: @Tommy_Bowden | Twitter)

Former Clemson football coach Tommy Bowden joined us on WECT's News Now program Friday. He described how he handled discipline problems during his 12-year career as a head coach — including 10 seasons at Clemson — and what he would tell former New Hanover High School star Wiz Vaughn. 

The MVP of the 2017 championship game, Vaughn was one of eight people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday. He has committed to playing football at North Carolina A&T, but the school has declined to comment on his status with regards to its team.

