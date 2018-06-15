Former Clemson coach says Vaughn must 'learn from the situation and go on'

Former Clemson football coach Tommy Bowden joined us on WECT's News Now program Friday. He described how he handled discipline problems during his 12-year career as a head coach — including 10 seasons at Clemson — and what he would tell former New Hanover High School star Wiz Vaughn.

The MVP of the 2017 championship game, Vaughn was one of eight people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday. He has committed to playing football at North Carolina A&T, but the school has declined to comment on his status with regards to its team.

