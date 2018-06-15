Bill to change early voting passes NC House

The General Assembly is nearing final approval of changes to North Carolina's early in-person voting laws that Republicans say promote election uniformity but Democrats argue again discourage black residents from voting.More >>
A bill amended by the state Senate to address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his signature.More >>
Lawmakers in Raleigh have changed the language inside a bill originally designed to proclaim the North Carolina Azalea Festival as the official celebration of spring in the state. An amendment approved Thursday included the substitution. The amended bill, which went on to pass by a vote of 104-1, now makes the “Azalea Festival in Wilmington the official azalea festival in the state of North Carolina”.More >>
The bill would allocate $10,000 from the state's general fund to help promote the festival. If enacted, the bill would become law on July 1.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank. According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections.More >>
