Residents sue NC city to repair hurricane damage

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) -

Some homeowners are suing a North Carolina city to get dams that were compromised by Hurricane Matthew repaired.
    
The Fayetteville Observer reported residents from four neighborhoods say the city should rebuild the dams even though they are privately owned.
    
The residents contend the dams and lakes had become part of Fayetteville's storm-water and flood-control infrastructure and the city should replace them.
    
An attorney for the city would not talk about the lawsuit.
    
Hurricane Matthew caused extensive flooding and damage in Fayetteville in October 2016.
    
City staff members said last month Fayetteville cannot spend tax dollars on private property unless it's for the good of the city in general. The city has not helped pay for repairs of privately owned dams unless there was a city-owned street on top of them.
    
