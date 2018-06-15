TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving project begins next week in Pine Valley East

Crews are scheduled to begin paving along Brookshire Lane, Yorkshire Lane and the Nottingham/Colony/Commons connection in the Pine Valley East neighborhood next week. (Source: CIty of Wilmington)

Crews are scheduled to begin paving along Brookshire Lane, Yorkshire Lane and the Nottingham/Colony/Commons connection in the Pine Valley East neighborhood next week.

Work will be done on a small portion of Brookshire Lane on Monday before crews move to Yorkshire Lane on Tuesday.

Crews then will work on Brookshire Lane before finishing up the project with the Nottingham/Colony/Commons connection.

Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to take about two weeks.

While sections of the road will be closed to through traffic, residents will have constant access to their homes.

