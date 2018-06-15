Bill's Grill: Grilled pickles and creamy feta dip

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Sonic Drive-In started the conversation this week when it announced its pickle-flavored slush.

If you haven't checked out our taste test, you can find it here.

Unsurprisingly, our Chelsea Donovan thought it was pretty good. I did too, actually, in smaller doses. It's a mindless way to have a little fun for a few minutes on the web.

But we're going to keep that theme going here this week by throwing some pickles on the grill. I was scouring the web looking for something “pickle-based” and stumbled upon this:

Here's a list of ingredients and it won't take much time. Trust me, after trying these, I'll do it again and again, all summer long.

(P.S. Chelsea Donovan liked them, but who's kidding whom? She likes everything! LOL)

INGREDIENTS

Grilled Cucumbers

pkg of baby or mini cucumbers

1/3 c of red wine vinegar

1/3 c of olive oil

2T minced garlic

pinch of salt.

Creamy feta dip

small container of green non-fat yogurt

1/2 c feta cheese crumbles

clove of minced garlic

1T of chopped dill

1/3 c of distilled white wine vinegar

1/3 c water

1 1/2 t sugar

pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS

In a jar or small bowl, combine the vinegar, water, salt, and sugar. Mix until salt and sugar are dissolved.

Add the feta in and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Once feta is finished pickling, drain the juice and set the feta aside.

In a food processor or blender, add the yogurt, dill, garlic, and feta cheese. Blend until mixture is creamy.

GRILLING CUCUMBERS

Cut the cucumbers in half, lengthwise, and then in half again.

In a large bowl, add the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, and salt and stir. Add in the cucumbers and toss to coat. Let marinate for about 10 – 15 minutes.

Grill for about 10 minutes on medium heat, flipping once.

Dip and enjoy!

