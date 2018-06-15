Short term rental regulation proposal for Wilmington released

Short term rentals have been studied by City of Wilmington staffers for more than two years. (Source:WECT)

The City of Wilmington is a step closer to having some new regulations on the books for short term rentals in city limits.

For more than two years, this issue has been debated and studied by city staffers and several interested parties in the community. City staffers say they believe there are roughly 400 active rentals inside city limits.

The proposal published on the city’s website Friday would allow homestay lodging in residential districts and whole-house and homestay lodging in some commercial and mixed-use districts. Homestay lodging is basically renting out a room to someone in a home where the owner also lives while whole-house lodging would allow the owner to rent the entire structure to someone for a maximum of 29 days. City officials researched many cities that are much like the Port City before coming up with proposal.

"The benchmark cities that we look at, like Charleston and Asheville, do have similar traits to Wilmington, in that they're tourist destinations, and they have a thriving downtown district. In our case, of course, it's very historic. That's where a lot of the activity for these types of rentals," said Dylan Lee, City Spokesperson.

The proposal does not include regulations for whole-house lodging in residential districts, which would mean, according to the published document, that you could not do that inside city limits. Staffers indicate they plan to bring a proposal for that use at a later council meeting.

"It's important to balance the needs of the industry, those that like to travel that way, and those that are making income that way, with the needs of the neighborhoods, and to make sure that it's not detrimental to the neighborhood, and that's a tricky balance, and that's one that cities across the world have been dealing with, and that's precisely what we're dealing with," said Dylan Lee.

City council plans to hold a public hearing on this issue at its next meeting Tuesday night.

You can read the proposal below.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.