Former WECT meteorologist George Elliott back in the hospital

A GoFundMe page has been set up for George Elliott, who is back in the hospital battling an infection. (Source: George Elliott)

Former WECT chief meteorologist George Elliott is back in the hospital after being hit by a truck on his bicycle last month.

Elliott was critically injured and required surgery on his left leg. He was released from the hospital several days later but has since been readmitted with an infection.

His brother, Greg, has set up a GoFundMe page. Elliott, who left WECT in 2008, is unemployed and uninsured.

"The past several years, lack of solid full-time employment, coupled with ongoing health issues has been made drastically more profound and financially crippling since being severely injured and nearly killed in a hit and run bike accident," Elliott said from his hospital room. "I need to have access to the hit and run driver's insurance or potentially face bankruptcy."

According to WPD officials, Elliott was struck by a dark in color truck in the 3600 block of College road shortly after 5:30 a.m. May 11. Investigators have had no luck finding the hit and run driver.

If you would like to contribute to George Elliott's GoFundMe page, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.