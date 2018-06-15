Several American Airlines flights canceled at ILM due to technical issues

Several American Airlines flights canceled at ILM due to technic - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

By: Gabrielle Williams, Producer/Traffic Reporter
Several flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are canceled Friday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Several flights to and from Wilmington International Airport were canceled Friday morning.

A technical issue caused more than 100 American Airlines flights to be canceled out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airline says their team is working to fix the issues as well as accommodate customers.

PSA Airlines plans to resume normal operations at noon.

Click here for more info on arrivals and departures at ILM.

