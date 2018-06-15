Several American Airlines flights canceled at ILM due to technical issues

Several flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are canceled Friday morning. (Source: Wilmington International Airport)

A technical issue caused more than 100 American Airlines flights to be canceled out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airline says their team is working to fix the issues as well as accommodate customers.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

PSA Airlines plans to resume normal operations at noon.

