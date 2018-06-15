More flights canceled at ILM Tuesday due to technical issues with American Airlines

Several flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are canceled Tuesday. (Source: Wilmington International Airport)

Several flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are canceled again Tuesday morning.

A technical issue caused more than 350 American Airlines flights to be canceled out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American Airlines said an update is causing their computer systems to run slow.

The airline's carries, PSA, says they are doing everything they can to get things back to normal.

We understand recent cancellations have been frustrating for customers and are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. American is working to contact all those impacted, but please check your flight status before going to the airport. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) June 18, 2018

Bob Offutt, a travel industry analyst, discussed the issue on Monday afternoon's WECT News Now.

"Everything is interconnected so in this case, one of the modules that was corrupted was the crew scheduling, which means you couldn't get the pilots in the right place or on the right planes at the right time or you couldn't have enough flight attendants to legally fly the plane," Offutt said. "One little domino knocks over a bunch of others."

The following flights to and from Charlotte out of ILM were canceled as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday:

5:38 a.m. departure

9:01 a.m. arrival

9:34 a.m. departure

10:45 a.m. arrival

11:15 a.m. departure

1:51 p.m. arrival

2:27 p.m. departure

3:35 p.m. arrival

Several flights in and out of Wilmington were also canceled on Friday after over 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled due to technical issues with American Airlines.

Not all flights to and from the Charlotte airport are canceled. Click here for more info on arrivals and departures at ILM.

