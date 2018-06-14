Fresh Chance Friday provides help for those seeking second chances

Fresh Chance Friday actually offers more than one chance for people to better themselves.

Cedric Harrison, the founder and executive director of Support the Port, was on Thursday afternoon's News Now discussing the third annual event, which will take place at Morning Glory Coffee House on Dawson Street from 2-5 p.m. on Friday.

People who want to figure out how to possibly get their criminal records expunged and those who want to register to vote or get health screenings can have those needs meet at the free gathering.

"A lot of people don't know the first steps to take as far as when it comes to having a criminal background," Harrison said. "Getting that legal assistance and things of that nature, a lot of people are skeptical and question making that first step. We bring out lawyers who offer pro bono legal assistance."

Employers will also be on site helping reformed citizens navigate the job-seeking process and Harrison said HIV and hepatitis tests will be offered as well.

Food and drinks will be served and the Dress to Impress station offers a spot for attendees to select free business casual attire.

