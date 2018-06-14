First person in Port City Marina houseboat community set to move in August

A houseboat community coming to the southern side of the Port City Marina will have space for 50 to 70 homes on the water, and the first resident’s boat is already being built. (SOURCE: ATLANTIC HOUSEBOATS)

The community is called The Strands, and it was developed in partnership between Atlantic Houseboats and the Port City Marina.

“We’re going for a neighborhood feel,” said Anthony Lucchino, project manager for Atlantic Houseboats. “We plan to keep the exteriors looking cohesive, but the interiors are customizable.”

The first resident’s houseboat is being constructed in Wilmington, and a move into the neighborhood on the water should happen in August.

There are three different houseboat models, ranging from a one-story design to a two-story, three-bedroom houseboat.

“We plan to have a model houseboat in the marina within the next six to eight weeks,” said Lucchino.

The houseboats are able to navigate into the water, but are designed to stay docked in the marina the majority of the time.

The Strands has space to accommodate as many as 100 houseboats, and 50 people have signed up to live in the community.

“Demand will drive community size,” said Lucchino. “Wilmington is known for its coastal lifestyle from the historic Cape Fear River to the beautiful area beaches. To be able to live on the water is creating a life that you don’t need a vacation from.”

