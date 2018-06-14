Former NHHS football standout among those arrested in drug bust

A former wide receiver with the New Hanover High Wildcats, who was named MVP in the 2017 high school state championship game, was among eight people arrested in a drug bust in Wilmington Thursday.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, officers in the department's Gang Unit executed a search warrant in the area of South 13th and Ann streets following the conclusion of a month-long investigation.

Officials said complaints of drug activity in the area prompted the investigation.

Wizdom Ryjiek Vaughn, 18, of Wilmington, was among those arrested in the sweep. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and sell/deliver cocaine.

Vaughn was a star wide receiver for New Hanover during the team's march to a 3-A state championship in December and was named MVP of the title game. He had committed to play football at North Carolina A&T.

Shaquam Tyshaun Kemp, 17, of Wilmington, who is a rising senior at New Hanover and plays cornerback on the football team, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and sell/deliver cocaine.

Others arrested include:

Tyshawn Ellijah Herd, 21, of Wilmington - is a validated gang member and is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

- is a validated gang member and is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Laverne Ross, 52, of Wilmington - is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

- is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Tyran Saadiq Joye, 22, of Wilmington - is a validated gang member and is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, sell/deliver marijuana, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

- is a validated gang member and is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, sell/deliver marijuana, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Latoya Rashe Bailey, 30, of Wilmington - is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

- is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Brittany Arlene Greene, 29, of Wilmington - is charged with three counts of failure to appear.

- is charged with three counts of failure to appear. A 15-year-old juvenile from Wilmington, who is a validated gang member, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine.

All suspects arrested on drug charges received a $150,000 secured bond, according to police.

