Your child can become a history buff at Fort Fisher this summer

Your children can become history buffs this summer.

John Moseley, the site manager at Fort Fisher, joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the summertime programs.

Children can learn about the role of the Junior Reserves at Fort Fisher are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Junior Reserves were 17-years-old. The teens saw combat at Fort Fisher, the Battle of Wyse Fork, and Bentonville.

Re-enactors portray the teens and will talk with visitors about the service of the Junior Reserves.

The 2018 "Beat the Heat" Lecture Series on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.

On June 16, "The Faces of Fort Fisher" details the struggle for the Fort. Author Dr. Chris Fonvielle discusses the people who lived, worked, fought, and died at Fort Fisher.

On June 23, visitors can learn more about "The WASP Program and Fort Fisher."

During World War II, the Women's Airforce Service Pilots, or WASP, were the first women trained to fly our military's front-line arsenal. In July 1943, the first 25 specially selected women arrived at the Camp Davis Army Air Field with orders to provide targets for the Anti-Aircraft training happening in the area.

On June 30, "The Roots of Colonial Resistance to Stamp Act and the Road to Revolution" looks at the resistance to Great Britain's attempts to impose new taxes on the colonies without the consent of colonial legislatures.

The rise of colonial resistance was also based on fiscal policy leading to an attempt to arrest British officials in Brunswick Town and placed Governor Tryon under a short house arrest.

To learn more about the programs, call Fort Fisher at 910-251-7340 or email fisher@ncdcr.gov.

