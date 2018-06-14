First at Four recipe: Blueberry Chocolate Chip Short Cake Muffin - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four recipe: Blueberry Chocolate Chip Short Cake Muffins

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Just in time for Father's Day and the NC Blueberry Festival in Burgaw, Chef Gwen Gulliksen from CFCC shares a recipe for blueberry muffins.

BLUEBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP SHORT CAKE MUFFINS with SWEET ORANGE BUTTER

 (Makes 24=1oz Mini Muffins )

SHORTCAKE MUFFINS

Flour, white All Purpose 1 ½ cups

Baking Powder               ½ tsp + ¼ tsp

Sugar                             ¼ cup

Butter, salted,                 ¼ lb, cubed I use the Amish rolled butter

Egg                                 1, whipped until frothy

Milk                                 ¼ cup

Vanilla                             1 tsp

Dark Chocolate Chips    ½ cup, I use Ghirandelli

Blueberries, Fresh          ½ cup, I use Carol Sue or Cottle Farms

SWEET ORANGE BUTTER

Butter, salted                               1 cup, softened

Powdered Sugar                         1 Tbsp

Orange Oil                                   1-2 drops

1. Mix together the flour, baking soda and sugar in a bowl.

2. Then make a well in the dry ingredients and add the egg, butter and vanilla - mix with a fork or a biscuit cutter until incorporated

3. Add the chocolate chips and blueberries and fold them in gently to the dough

4. Pinch off 1 inch dough balls and bake into 2 treated mini muffin tins (12 muffins each) and bake at 400 degrees for 17-18 minutes

5. While muffins are baking mix all the butter ingredients together with a fork or hand mixer and serve with warm muffins

