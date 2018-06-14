First at Four recipe: Blueberry Chocolate Chip Short Cake Muffins

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Get blueberries at the Blueberry Festival in Burgaw and serve these muffins on Father's Day. (Source: WECT)

Just in time for Father's Day and the NC Blueberry Festival in Burgaw, Chef Gwen Gulliksen from CFCC shares a recipe for blueberry muffins.

BLUEBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP SHORT CAKE MUFFINS with SWEET ORANGE BUTTER

(Makes 24=1oz Mini Muffins )

SHORTCAKE MUFFINS

Flour, white All Purpose 1 ½ cups

Baking Powder ½ tsp + ¼ tsp

Sugar ¼ cup

Butter, salted, ¼ lb, cubed I use the Amish rolled butter

Egg 1, whipped until frothy

Milk ¼ cup

Vanilla 1 tsp

Dark Chocolate Chips ½ cup, I use Ghirandelli

Blueberries, Fresh ½ cup, I use Carol Sue or Cottle Farms

SWEET ORANGE BUTTER

Butter, salted 1 cup, softened

Powdered Sugar 1 Tbsp

Orange Oil 1-2 drops

1. Mix together the flour, baking soda and sugar in a bowl.

2. Then make a well in the dry ingredients and add the egg, butter and vanilla - mix with a fork or a biscuit cutter until incorporated

3. Add the chocolate chips and blueberries and fold them in gently to the dough

4. Pinch off 1 inch dough balls and bake into 2 treated mini muffin tins (12 muffins each) and bake at 400 degrees for 17-18 minutes

5. While muffins are baking mix all the butter ingredients together with a fork or hand mixer and serve with warm muffins

