First at Four recipe: Blueberry Chocolate Chip Short Cake Muffins

Just in time for Father's Day and the NC Blueberry Festival in Burgaw, Chef Gwen Gulliksen from CFCC shares a recipe for blueberry muffins.
BLUEBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP SHORT CAKE MUFFINS with SWEET ORANGE BUTTER
(Makes 24=1oz Mini Muffins )
SHORTCAKE MUFFINS
Flour, white All Purpose 1 ½ cups
Baking Powder ½ tsp + ¼ tsp
Sugar ¼ cup
Butter, salted, ¼ lb, cubed I use the Amish rolled butter
Egg 1, whipped until frothy
Milk ¼ cup
Vanilla 1 tsp
Dark Chocolate Chips ½ cup, I use Ghirandelli
Blueberries, Fresh ½ cup, I use Carol Sue or Cottle Farms
SWEET ORANGE BUTTER
Butter, salted 1 cup, softened
Powdered Sugar 1 Tbsp
Orange Oil 1-2 drops
1. Mix together the flour, baking soda and sugar in a bowl.
2. Then make a well in the dry ingredients and add the egg, butter and vanilla - mix with a fork or a biscuit cutter until incorporated
3. Add the chocolate chips and blueberries and fold them in gently to the dough
4. Pinch off 1 inch dough balls and bake into 2 treated mini muffin tins (12 muffins each) and bake at 400 degrees for 17-18 minutes
5. While muffins are baking mix all the butter ingredients together with a fork or hand mixer and serve with warm muffins
