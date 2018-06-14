MISSING: Wilmington teen last seen Tuesday on Candlewood Drive

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

According to a news release, Amaya Lopez, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.

Lopez is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is a student at Laney High School.

Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts should call the NHC Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200 or call 911.

