Sources: UNCW's firing of Williams not based on coaching ability

Sources tell WECT former UNCW baseball pitching coach Matt Williams' firing stemmed from a clubhouse incident -- not his ability to coach the Seahawks pitching staff.

Williams, who just helped four Seahawks pitchers get drafted by MLB teams, is no longer with the program.

According to sources, Williams was present for a clubhouse incident and ultimately it was left up to the university to make a "judgment call."

Williams was with the program for five years and, in that time, saw the pitching staff climb up the national rankings in earned run average, hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP.

Following William's firing, the program's alums took to social media to express frustration with the university's decision. Clark Cota, who was drafted in the tenth round by the Oakland Athletics, reacted shortly after news of the firing broke.

Have a lot of pride for @UNCWBaseball and to have been a member of it.. not so much for the university administration as a student... very disappointed by this https://t.co/HQMd6l7RqS — Clark Cota (@clarkcota10) June 13, 2018

Jordan Ramsey moved to the bullpen, with the help of Williams, as a senior and became a first-team all-CAA selection in 2015. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Reds that year.

What a joke! Good luck to whoever tries to fill those shoes https://t.co/aYDRiRBEe5 — Jordan Ramsey (@JRamsey_11) June 13, 2018

Matt Maready made the team as a walk-on in 2014 and said he would never forget what Williams did for his career.

This man took a chance on me when I was just a kid that showed up to the walk-on tryouts my sophomore year and gave me an opportunity to be on his pitching staff. I’ll always be grateful for everything he did for me and my teammates. This is disappointing. https://t.co/p8CpsWr4t7 — Matt Maready (@matt_maready25) June 14, 2018

WECT requested an interview with Chancellor Jose "Zito" Sartarelli and Athletic Director Jimmy Bass in an attempt to provide clarity about the university's decision to fire Williams. Representatives with both departments declined to comment further.

Williams did not respond to requests for comment.

