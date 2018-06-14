Sources: UNCW's firing of Williams not based on coaching ability - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Sources: UNCW's firing of Williams not based on coaching ability

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Connect
Matt Williams (Source:UNCW) Matt Williams (Source:UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Sources tell WECT former UNCW baseball pitching coach Matt Williams' firing stemmed from a clubhouse incident -- not his ability to coach the Seahawks pitching staff.

Williams, who just helped four Seahawks pitchers get drafted by MLB teams, is no longer with the program.

According to sources, Williams was present for a clubhouse incident and ultimately it was left up to the university to make a "judgment call."

Williams was with the program for five years and, in that time, saw the pitching staff climb up the national rankings in earned run average, hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP.

Following William's firing, the program's alums took to social media to express frustration with the university's decision. Clark Cota, who was drafted in the tenth round by the Oakland Athletics, reacted shortly after news of the firing broke.

Jordan Ramsey moved to the bullpen, with the help of Williams, as a senior and became a first-team all-CAA selection in 2015. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Reds that year.

Matt Maready made the team as a walk-on in 2014 and said he would never forget what Williams did for his career.

WECT requested an interview with Chancellor Jose "Zito" Sartarelli and Athletic Director Jimmy Bass in an attempt to provide clarity about the university's decision to fire Williams. Representatives with both departments declined to comment further.

Williams did not respond to requests for comment.

Stay with WECT as we work to find out the specific factors playing into William's firing.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly