First Alert Forecast: weekend mainly dry, heat looms thereafter

A ridge of high pressure will bring a trend of decreasing storm chances Father's Day Weekend. From Father's Day into next week, the ridge will help develop hotter temperatures and potentially stressful heat index values. Summer officially arrives next Thursday, June 21.

FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: Expect sunscreen-worthy sunny or partly cloudy days with odds for a storm near a relatively low 20% daily baseline. Temperatures will crest in the 80s by day and fall to within a few degrees of 70 each night. Surf temperatures will be near 80 with a low to moderate rip current risk. Happy Father's Day to you or yours!

NEXT WEEK: Daily shower and storm chances will average 30% early in the week before spiking closer to 50% later in the week. Hot sun will regularly propel daytime temperatures to near and above 90 degrees. Also plan to stay hydrated and neighborly as heat index values could crest in the taxing 100 to 108 range for a few of the days.

THE TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - through the weekend. June is typically one of the least active months of Atlantic Hurricane Season for tropical storm and hurricane development.

