First Alert Forecast: summery warmth and humidity to fuel a few storms

A 40% chance of showers and storms through tomorrow. Some could be dumping heavy amounts of rain! (Source:WECT)

Astronomical summer doesn't officially begin for another week - on the 21st. Meteorologically, though, summer is in full swing! Warmth remains in your First Alert Forecast for the next several days and, occasionally, this thermal energy will translate to storms. Some days will have medium odds for storms but some days will have much lower odds. Here are your forecast details for...

THURSDAY EVENING: Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for a shower or locally drenching or lightning-rich thunderstorm. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s.

FRIDAY FORECAST: A cold front expected to move through the area in the morning hours Friday bringing the chance of moisture to the area. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of seeing showers and storms through the day tomorrow. Some storms could be producing heavy rainfall totals to the area along with gusty winds.

THE LONGER RANGE: Expect partly to mostly sunny days with chances for showers and storms at a lower 10 to 20% Saturday, Father's Day Sunday, and Monday. During some of these "longest days of the year", sunrise will occur before 6 a.m. and sunset gets very close to 8:30 p.m. Daytime temperatures will regularly ping the 80s; more in the way of 90s appear likely by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

THE TROPICS: New tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - through Friday. Over the weekend, a presently broad and disorganized low pressure system stands a very low chance to undergo tropical storm development in the far western Caribbean Sea or far southern Gulf of Mexico.

