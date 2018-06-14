Plans submitted for phase one of Independence Mall redevelopment

The owners of Independence Mall in Wilmington have submitted plans for the first phase of its redevelopment of the site off Oleander Drive. (Source: The Collection at Independence)

The owners of Independence Mall in Wilmington have submitted plans for the first phase of its redevelopment of the site off Oleander Drive, with hopes to begin construction sometime this year.

Site plans for The Collection at Independence, the new name for the mall announced back in March, calls for nearly 300,000 square feet of the Sears wing of the mall to be demolished to make way for 185,000 square feet of new space that extends into the parking lot area.

The renovated wing will have eight retail stores, 10 restaurants, a mercantile store, and a 26,000-square-foot grocery store. The plans do not indicate which grocer will occupy the space.

The total number of parking spaces in the renovated area will be trimmed from 3,432 to 2,516.

The plans indicate that the renovated Sears wing will run up against Belk's, which will remain intact. Dillard's will also be spared. It's unclear what will happen to JC Penny, which wasn't mentioned in the site plans.

The long-term plans for The Collection at Independence will also include apartments, walking areas, and fitness centers.

Wilmington's Technical Review Committee will consider the plans during its meeting on June 28.

