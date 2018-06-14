WPD searching for man who robbed Wilmington convenience store

Wilmington police are looking for a man who robbed a Wilmington convenience store last month.
At approximately 2 a.m. on May 31, a man wearing all black clothing and white construction gloves into the Handee Hugo located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road.
The suspect demanded cash and several packs of cigarettes. After the store clerk complied, the suspect fled the store and headed west toward Burnett Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
