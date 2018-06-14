Wilmington man heading to prison for his role in prostitution ring

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple prostitution-related charges.

Marcus Ellen Tarter pleaded guilty to advancing prostitution, entering a place of prostitution, advancing prostitution of a minor and profiting from prostitution of a minor in a New Hanover County court Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 64-137 months in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Tarter was arrested in January of 2016 after a joint operation by New Hanover County Vice and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation found that Tarter had allegedly been posting Backpage ads for three women and taking a cut of their money. Tarter called it a "dating service."

He was originally booked under a $5 million bond before it was eventually dropped to $2 million.

