Wilmington man heading to prison for his role in prostitution ring

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple prostitution-related charges.
Marcus Ellen Tarter pleaded guilty to advancing prostitution, entering a place of prostitution, advancing prostitution of a minor and profiting from prostitution of a minor in a New Hanover County court Wednesday.
He was sentenced to 64-137 months in prison and must register as a sex offender.
Tarter was arrested in January of 2016 after a joint operation by New Hanover County Vice and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation found that Tarter had allegedly been posting Backpage ads for three women and taking a cut of their money. Tarter called it a "dating service."
He was originally booked under a $5 million bond before it was eventually dropped to $2 million.
