Missing Brunswick County man found safe

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says a man who went missing Wednesday morning has been found unharmed. (Source: BCSO)

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Torrence O'Neal Helms Jr., 30, was reported missing after he was last seen on Riverview Drive in Calabash at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted that Helms had been found and is safe.

