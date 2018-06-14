Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mavis Staples to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Mavis Staples, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at Greenfield Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 21. (Source: Mavis Staples)

Mavis Staples, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at Greenfield Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Staples, who also has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, is a two-time Grammy winner.

She was a member of the Staples Sisters, which was known for tracks like I'll Take You There, Respect Yourself and Let's Do It Again.

Staples also recorded the song Christmas Vacation which was featured in the film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.