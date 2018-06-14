Libraries Rock! Summer reading program begins at New Hanover libraries

Libraries Rock!, the New Hanover County Public Library’s reading program, is under way.

Children can go to one of the four branches of the library and ask for a summer reading bag.

The bag will include a reading log so children can keep track of the books they’ve read, a bookmark, stickers and coupons to local businesses.

To help kick off the program, a concert will be held Saturday, June 16, in Story Park next to the downtown library at the corner of Third and Chestnut streets.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, and the Broccoli Brothers Circus will perform.

Summer reading bags will be available at the concert.

In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to inside the library.

